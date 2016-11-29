Almond milk eggnog alternatives to try this holiday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you need to curb your eggnog temptations this time of year, look no further. Here are a couple options that will satisfy your sweeth tooth — without a load of calories.

Pressed Juicery’s spiced almond milk

Pressed Juicery’s newest drink offers up some seasonal flavor. Its spiced almond milk features almonds, cinnamon, dates, sea salt, vanilla bean and, for some holiday tastes, cardamom and nutmeg. Add it to your coffee or mix it with rum when you’re craving something a little less heart-healthy. $8, available online and in stores; pressedjuicery.com

By Chloe’s No-Egg-Nog cocktail

For the holidays, the vegan spot is offering its take on the eggnog — minus the eggs and dairy. Its No-Egg-Nog cocktail features almond milk, rum, ground turmeric, sea salt, pumpkin pie spice and ground cinnamon. $10, available in December; 185 Bleecker St., 60 W. 22nd St., eatbychloe.com