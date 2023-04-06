Barbie-themed pop-up restaurant coming to Manhattan this spring

Amid the excitement around the upcoming “Barbie” film, Bucket Listers is teaming up with Mattel to bring an immersive Barbie-themed pop-up to Manhattan.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe is inviting all of New York City’s Barbie fans to experience the iconic brand like they never have before. The family-friendly pop-up restaurant will officially open on May 17.

“Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Malibu Barbie Cafe to life,” said Andy Lederman, CEO and founder of Bucket Listers. “We pride ourselves on creating exclusive experiences for our community of 15 million + fans, concepts they won’t find anywhere else. Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, we just couldn’t pass up this chance to bring her world to life.”

The Malibu Barbie Cafe is spearheaded by Derek Berry, VP of Experiences at Bucket Listers, who is the man behind past Bucket Listers favorites Saved by the Max, Good Burger and The Peach Pit. The new cafe is inspired by 1970s Malibu, California, echoing when the Malibu Barbie doll made its debut in 1971.

Those who come to the cafe will experience “Barbie-inspired” dining, with a fast-casual menu created by “Master Chef” semi-finalist Becky Brown. The menu features all-day brunch, delicious food and drinks as well as desserts to choose from. Every ticket includes a reserved seat and a guaranteed window of time to dine, plus a choice of entree and drink (cocktail/mocktail).

The pop-up will also feature exclusive merchandise and plenty of photo opportunities for fans to interact with.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “At Mattel we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style.”

Tickets will be available online through Bucket Listers starting on April 19, and the exact location will be announced once tickets officially go on sale. Patrons can join the waitlist now and be the first to be notified when tickets are available.