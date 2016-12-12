Schnippers’ latke burger is the Hanukkah-themed lunch you need

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Latkes are great with some sour cream or apple sauce, but why stop there?

Just in time for Hanukkah, you can enjoy potato pancakes as a burger topping at Schnippers beginning on Dec. 19.

The latke burger starts out with a beef patty and a house-made latke. (Meat and potatoes are, after all, a classic combination.) Next up are caramelized onions and a horseradish sour cream (which you’ll want to avoid if you’re keeping kosher, as mixing dairy and meat is a no-go). It’s all served on an onion roll from Orwasher’s, one of the city’s oldest bakeries.

Latkes are a staple during Hanukkah, when it’s Jewish tradition to eat fried foods (like doughnuts) in honor of the miracle of one night’s oil lasting for eight nights.

You can order the burger at every Schnippers’ location except at One New York Plaza downtown. It will be served through the end of December — overlapping with Hanukkah, which runs this year from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.

Schnippers has rolled out holiday-themed burgers before. For Thanksgiving, it offered up a beef burger topped with roasted turkey.

It’s also not the first time latkes have made a cameo in a classic dish — you can find them substituting for English muffins in eggs Benedict dishes around the city, especially this time of year.