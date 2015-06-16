77 cool things to do this summer, from 77 WABC and amNY

Stay in the city this summer!

This summer, stay in NYC and hang out with us.

amNewYork, in partnership with WABC Radio, has created a list of 77 Cool Things to Do This Summer. It’s an extension of our 25 Cool Things to Do in NYC list and we will talk about these events and activities each Friday during the WABC 770 5 p.m. show Doug McIntyre’s “Right Now.”

How many can you see and do Tell us on social media, just use the hashtag #amNYsummer.

1. Try Cronut-creator Dominique Ansel’s latest creation: soft serve!

2. Kickoff the summer music festival season- attend Governor’s Ball. See photos!

3. Take a tour on the Magic School Bus at Bryant Park. And learn the Secrets of Bryant Park.

4. Stuff your face with wings and ribs at the Big Apple Barbecue. Then, hit up all the best BBQ joints in NYC.

5. Check out the Views from One World Trade Center Observatory.

6. Ride the Wonder Wheel in its 95th season at the “People’s Playground”: Coney Island! And learn the Secrets of Coney Island.

7. Take in the atmosphere at the annual Mermaid Parade.

8. Visit City Island for a taste of a small-town fishing village in the Bronx.

9. Try the craziest ice cream flavors in the city.

10. Head to Grand Banks- a schooner on the Hudson- for oysters and cocktails. But that’s not the only boat to eat and drink on!

11. Go for a swim! City pools open June 27.

12. Check out the new street art in Coney Island.

13. Best places to watch the Fourth of July fireworks.

14. Learn the art of the flying trapeze!

15. Go mini golfing (and eat some seafood) at Red Hook’s Brooklyn Crab.

16.Shop at FAO Schwarz one last time before it closes on July 15.

17.Visit the Nutella bar at Eataly.

18.See a free concert at the Prospect Park Bandshell for Celebrate Brooklyn!

19. Check out the new Smorgasburg Queens (or order it on Seamless!)

20. Check out an outdoor movie in NYC.

21. Hit up one of the city’s beaches – check our guide!

22. Try David Chang’s new fried chicken hotspot Fuku.

23. Go fish! Try fishing in NYC or visit a local fish market.

24. Forget ice cream cones — try a Spaghetti Cone!

25. Sip a Queens-brewed beer and do some shopping at LIC Flea & Food.

26. Visit the pop-up Cat Camp on Saturday, August 1!

27. Celebrate ice cream sandwiches on Sunday, August 2 for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

28. Walk through the streets during Summer Streets.

29. Cool down with cold noodles in NYC!

30. SummerStage in Central Park is 100% NYC. Take in the sounds.

31.Â Check out the new Discovery Garden at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

32. Go for a free bike ride around Governors Island and check out the Jazz Age Lawn party.

33. Picnic with a view on Roosevelt Island.

34. Hit up Stieber’s Sweet Shop where you can choose from 400 toppings!

35. Get authentic Korean brunch at Round K Cafe, NYC’s first Dah-banh.

36. JumpIN to SoHo’s ball pit for adults!

37. Convene with Jane Austen enthusiasts at this BookCourt.

38. Sit in Lincoln Plaza and watch screenings of The Met Opera in HD!

39. Indulge in a limited-edition Banana Pudding Cupcake from Magnolia Bakery.

40. Kick off your U.S. Open celebrations with Arthur Ashe Kids Day!

41. Enjoy Lucky Charms with hemp milk at KITH, NYC’s first cereal bar!

42. Immerse yourself in butterflies at AMNH, with a new exhibit Sept. 5.

43. Visit the new Flying Tiger NYC variety store – the first US outpost of the Copenhagen store. “Like IKEA, but for junk.”

44. Show off your street style at New York Fashion Week.

45. Taste the best food carts in the city at the 2015 Vendy Awards.

46. Enjoy the best dishes in North Brooklyn at TASTE Williamsburg Greenpoint.

47. Stuff yourself with a cannoli at the feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy.

48. Toast to Fall with Oktoberfest celebrations throughout the city.

49. Hike the Hallett Nature Sanctuary in Central Park.

50. Get into Nordic culture at NORTH Food Festival.

51. Shuck your way into fall at Oystoberfest.

52. Bring your dog to Happy Hour at one of these pooch-friendly bars.

53. Celebrate the pope’s brief visit with a seat at The Pope’s Table at Buca di Beppo.

54. Go on a FREE tour of the Brooklyn Brewery.

55. Get a culture boost at the New Yorker Festival, Oct. 2-3.

56. Connect with Frida Kahlo at the New York Botanical Garden.

57. Dine Italian style at Identita Golose.

58. Bite into a warm ice cream sandwich at Oddfellows.

59. Cheers at a rooftop happy hour!

60. Eat 100-year old Fettucine Alfredo at Alfredo 100.

61. Go camping at Floyd Bennet Field in Brooklyn.

62. Start the winter early — start ice skating at Rockefeller Center on October 10!

63. Indulge in a mac and cheese sandwich.

64. Start Halloween costume shopping in NYC!

65. Get your eat on at the New York City Wine and Food Festival.

66. Grab a drink at Stay Classy New York, a new Will Ferrell themed bar.

67. Compete for restaurant ownership by eating a 30-pound burrito.

68. Visit the Bronx Zoo to see animals playing with pumpkins.

69.Visit Dead Horse Bay and search for treasure.

70. Get trendy and visit one of NYC’s new food halls.

71. Induge in Saturday Noodle Brunch at KOA.

72. Visit Pelham Bay Park, an under-the-radar gem three times the size of Central Park.

73. Jump into kangaroo meat at Burke & Wills.

74. Check out dogs in costume at the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Pet Parade.

75. Chill out at one of the city’s coolest movie theaters.

76. Take a bike ride around the city. Here are the best routes in NYC.

77. Dine like a celebrity in NYC, like Lady Gaga at The Pomeroy!