Oprah to buy 10-percent stake in Weight Watchers, join board

Oprah Winfrey is about to become a stakeholder at Weight Watchers.

The company announced Monday that the longtime talk show host will buy a 10-percent stake in Weight Watchers and will have the option to buy another 5 percent of the fully diluted shares. She will also join the company’s board.

“Weight Watchers has given me the tools to begin to make the lasting shift that I and so many of us who are struggling with weight have longed for,” Winfrey said in a statement. “I believe in the program so much I decided to invest in the company and partner in its evolution.”

Weight Watchers posted on Facebook, “We are thrilled to count one of the world’s most inspiring women among our ‪#‎WWFamily‬ and are so excited for what the future holds! ‘O’ it’s an exciting day!”