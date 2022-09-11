Bronx shooter sought for opening fire on group, wounding two people

Police in the Bronx are searching for the shooter who opened fire on several individuals during an argument early Saturday morning, wounding two of them.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 10 in front of a parking lot at 3059 Webster Ave. in Norwood.

According to authorities, the gun-toting suspect got into a verbal dispute with a group of individuals. The reasons for the argument were not disclosed.

The beef turned bloody, cops said, when the shooter whipped out a firearm and pulled the trigger, firing multiple shots at the group. Two people were struck in the hail of bullets: a 27-year-old man shot in the left leg, and a 29-year-old woman who took a bullet to her left foot.

Following the shooting, police reported, the suspect fled the scene inside a gray SUV last observed traveling southbound on Webster Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. Police said the injured man was taken by private means to Montefiore Medical Center, while the woman was rushed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital; both are listed in stable condition.

On Sunday morning, the NYPD released video footage of the shooter, who is pictured wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with the Playboy bunny logo on the front.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.