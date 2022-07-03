SEE IT: Bronx shooters slay scooter-riding man in broad daylight

Two Bronx shooters who executed a scooter-riding man in a brazen daytime shooting on Saturday afternoon remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released disturbing video of the gunman opening fire on the victim — 19-year-old Melvin Urena of Webster Avenue — along East 156th Street between Elton and Melrose Avenues in Melrose at about 1:32 p.m. on July 2.

According to law enforcement sources, Urena was operating a motorized scooter nearby when the two shooters hopped out of a gray Honda Pilot in front of them.

The video shows at least one gunman firing shots with a handgun, apparently equipped with an oversized cartridge of bullets. A second individual, on the driver’s side of the vehicle, can be seen aiming a gun at the victim off-screen.

After firing the deadly shots, authorities said, the two perpetrators got back into the Honda Pilot and fled eastbound on East 156th Street.

Moments later, officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Urena shot in the head and right leg.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In a second, unrelated Bronx shooting, a 37-year-old man was gunned down nearly an hour later in front of a restaurant at 1404 Ogden Ave. in Highbridge at around 2:21 p.m. on July 2.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found Victor Fertides, 37, of West 128th Street in Harlem shot twice in the torso and once in the right leg.

EMS rushed Fertides to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.