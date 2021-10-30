Man stabbed to death in vestibule of Bronx apartment building

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the killer who stabbed a 40-year-old man to death at an apartment building on Friday night.

Cops from the 40th Precinct found the mortally wounded victim in the vestibule of 418 East 148th St. in the South Bronx at about 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 29.

According to law enforcement sources, detectives obtained video footage from moments before the attack which showed the victim walking into a check cashing business near the corner of Bergen Avenue and East 148th Street.

The footage, which hasn’t yet been made public, shows the victim running out of the establishment moments later, being chased by an unidentified individual.

Police have yet to determine whether the chase was connected to the deadly assault that followed.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the 40-year-old man, who had been stabbed in the torso, was still conscious when officers found him in the vestibule.

EMS rushed him to nearby Lincoln Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries moments later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.