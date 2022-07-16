NYC SHOOTINGS: Two men gunned down in the Bronx and Staten Island

Detectives are investigating a pair of separate deadly shootings in the Bronx and on Staten Island Friday evening.

Police said the Bronx shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. on July 15 at the corner of East 162nd Street and Teller Avenue in Melrose.

Officers from the 44th Precinct, in responding to a ShotSpotter activation at the location, found a 31-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to his torso. ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of street sensors designed to detective possible sounds of gunfire, and evoke a rapid response.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not disclose the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Earlier on Friday night, on Staten Island, a 44-year-old man was gunned down in front of an apartment building at 55 Bowen St. in Fox Hills at about 10:22 p.m. on July 15.

Officers from the 120th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left armpit. They also located a second individual at the scene, a 28-year-old man who had been hit with a bullet in his right leg.

The 44-year-old man was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

EMS brought the wounded 28-year-old man to Richmond University Medical Center, where he’s listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting case.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.