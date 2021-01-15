Madison Square Park protesters attack videographer with soiled diaper and other items for filming them: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for a group of protesters at Madison Square Park who recently attacked a female videographer with a soiled diaper and other items apparently because she began filming them, authorities said.

Police released extensive video footage on Jan. 15 of the assault that occurred at noon on Jan. 10 in the area of East 23rd Street and Madison Avenue in the Flatiron District.

Law enforcement sources said the 33-year-old woman was filming an ongoing protest at the park when a number of participants in the demonstration grew angry because she began filming the proceedings.

Other than exercising her First Amendment right to freedom of the press, the victim did not say or do anything that would have provoked the attack, cops stated.

The protesters’ angry words at the videographer then turned physical, cops said, when one smacked her on the head with a raw egg. The individual then hit her with an umbrella, causing the victim to drop her phone.

As the victim attempted to run away, police noted, the suspects continued to chase and harass her. Another individual then sprayed her with aerosol string, while another man hit her with a skateboard.

Finally, cops said, another male protester rubbed the woman’s face with a discarded, dirty diaper.

Following the revolting assault, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. The victim did not suffer serious injury.

Police provided the following images of the protesters responsible for the attack:

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA. You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.