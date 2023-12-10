Night terror: East Village woman wakes up with stranger in her bed

Cops are searching for a pervert after an East Village resident woke up during the early hours of the morning with a stranger in her bed, authorities said.

According to police sources, the skin-crawling incident took place inside of an apartment near East 11th Street and Avenue A on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The creep apparently entered the residence at around 2:30 a.m., after the door was left unlocked.

Once inside, authorities say the unidentified man made his way to the bed where a 23-year-old woman was sleeping and got in, lying alongside her. Cops believe he intended to sexually assault the woman, but the movement awakened the occupant, which sent the sicko fleeing from the building.

The perpetrator is described by police as being 5′ 9″ tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, glasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black and white jacket, beige sweatpants, and light-colored shoes. The NYPD has released surveillance images of their suspect, in hopes the public will recognize him and help bring him to justice.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website atcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org and on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.