SEE IT: NoMad robbers swipe $186K in jewelry from men in broad daylight

Police released video on Friday of three robbers who stole $186,000 in jewelry from men on a NoMad street in broad daylight earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the caper occurred at 5:55 p.m. on June 5 in front of 37 West 28th St.

According to authorities, the three suspects rolled up to the location in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and got out to confront the group of men hanging out at the location.

As shown in the video, two of the individuals displayed firearms and removed the jewelry from three male victims, ages 25, 32 and 36.

Following the robbery, the crooks fled the scene eastbound along 28th Street.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. Neither robbery victim was injured.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.