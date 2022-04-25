Suspect sought for brutally stabbing man during dispute in Tompkins Square Park

Detectives are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man during a dispute in Tompkins Square Park.

According to police, at 5:50 p.m. on April 18 the victim, a 35-year-old man, was inside the park near East 7th Street and Avenue A when he got involved in a dispute with an unknown man. The dispute escalated and the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times throughout his body.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The suspect sustained stab wounds to his left shoulder, right shoulder, chest, left arm, right forearm, left leg, left calf, and right leg; he was taken to Bellevue Hospital by paramedics, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video that shows the suspect walking northbound on Avenue A after the incident.

