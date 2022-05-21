Synagogue near Gramercy Park attacked by flame-throwing bigot in hate crime

Cops are looking for the bigoted vandal who tried to torch a synagogue near Gramercy Park in an apparent hate crime earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened at about 1:25 a.m. on May 19 at the Brotherhood Synagogue, located at 28 Gramercy Park South.

According to law enforcement sources, the unidentified female suspect approached the entrance to the house of worship and lit a book and a piece of cloth on fire. She then threw the ignited material through a closed metal gate, and fled the scene.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the incident. The synagogue was not damaged as a result of the attack.

On May 20, the NYPD released security camera footage showing the female suspect walking in the area around the time of the attack. She’s pictured wearing a white baseball cap along with black clothing and carrying a large green bag.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.