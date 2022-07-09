Cold-blooded killer who stabbed sleeping man dead in West Village park still on the run

Police in the West Village need the public’s help in finding the cold-blooded killer who stabbed a sleeping man to death in a local park earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Friday night new photos and a video of the suspect behind the murder on July 5 on the Hudson River Park walkway near 374 West 11th St.

At about 3:09 a.m. that morning, law enforcement sources said, the perpetrator approached the 34-year-old man as he slept on a bench and attacked him with a sharp object, plunging it into the victim’s abdomen.

Following the attack, cops said, the killer fled northbound along the walkway before ultimately hopping on a CitiBike in the area and fleeing the location.

Officers from the 6th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead; police have not yet released the man’s identity.

In the video footage released Friday, the suspect is shown riding a CitiBike near the crime scene. He’s pictured wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Innocence Project” written on the front in white text, as well as black pants and black-and-neon yellow or green sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Editor’s note: The information that the NYPD provided Friday night about this case included a time and location of the July 5 murder revised from that which was previously reported by police.