Motorbike backseat rider dies in crash on Rockaway Boardwalk

A motorcyclist’s passenger died and another man was injured in a crash on the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk Monday afternoon, according to police.

A 25-year-old man was driving the Qipai motorbike near Beach 47th Street in Edgemere just after 3 p.m. on Aug. 29, when he careened into a bench, ejecting his 26-year-old male passenger.

The rider of two-wheeler then hit a 55-year-old man on the boardwalk, before fleeing the scene on foot, cops said.

The backseat passenger suffered severe head injuries in the crash.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene and NYPD identified the 26-year-old as David Molina, who lived just outside the city limits in Cedarhurst on Long Island.

EMS brought the older pedestrian to Jamaica Hospital with minor head injuries and in stable condition, according to the police.

Police have not made any arrests.

Local Council Member Selvena Brooks-Powers, who also chairs the Council’s Transportation committee, called for stricter enforcement against unauthorized vehicles on the boardwalk.

“The Rockaway Boardwalk is a refuge for New Yorkers to enjoy the beauty of our City’s shoreline, not a place for New Yorkers to get struck by a vehicle,” Brooks-Powers said in a statement Monday evening. “We need more stringent enforcement to safeguard the lives of all New Yorkers. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the tragic accident that happened in my district today.”