Queens shooters wound two men outside lounge, then strike pedestrian with car while fleeing: cops

Two Queens shooters who gunned down a pair of men outside a lounge Sunday morning are also sought for striking and critically injuring a pedestrian with their getaway car, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 3:52 a.m. on Jan. 8 near the Impulse Lounge at 129-04 Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the shooters arrived at the location inside a white BMW, then opened fire on two 28-year-old men. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, a source familiar with the case said.

Cops said one of the men took a bullet to his back, while another was shot in both legs.

Following the gunfire, authorities said, the shooters took off inside the white BMW, traveling eastbound along Liberty Avenue. But moments later, police reported, the suspects struck an unidentified male pedestrian attempting to cross at the corner of Liberty Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway service road — about seven blocks east from where the shooting occurred.

After hitting the pedestrian, law enforcement sources reported, the shooters ditched the white BMW at the location and fled on foot to parts unknown.

The two shooting victims were brought via private means to Jamaica Hospital; police said both men are listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the struck pedestrian was rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital, and is now in critical condition, police sources said Sunday morning.

The incidents were reported to the 106th Precinct. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.