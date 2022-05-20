A teen is in custody for the killing of Bronx child Kyhara Tay, a police source revealed Friday.

A 15-year-old boy is reportedly in custody after being in hiding for the drive-by shooting that left the 11-year-old Tay dead from a stomach wound. Tay was standing in front of 993 Fox Street with a family member on May 16 when she was struck by a stray bullet apparently intended for someone else. Police said two individuals were on a scooter chasing a male along Fox Street when one of the riders brandished a gun and unleashed a hail of bullets.

The senseless killing left the city enraged and demanding justice, with several tear-filled vigils taking place at the scene of her death.

On May 18 at vigil, Tay’s father Sokpini Tay wailed in a heartbreaking plea for justice. “I am never going to touch or see her again, man! I am going to be living in pain the rest of my life! I want that person to suffer in pain!”

One more suspect is still being sought.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.