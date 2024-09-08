Bronx bodega shooting leaves two people wounded: NYPD

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting outside a Bronx bodega on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Police reported that the gunfire erupted outside of the Gun Hill Classic Gourmet Deli Located at 1450 Gun Hill Road in Pelham Gardens at around 11:22 a.m. on Sept. 8. Cops say two men were standing outside of the storefront when at least three suspects wearing masks ran up and began opening fire.

A 43-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg while a 20-year-old man was struck in the left leg. Both victims were rushed to Jacobi Hospital, and are expected to survive.

The bodega also didn’t come out unscathed. At least one bullet penetrated the windows of the establishment, leaving a spider web of cracks in its wake.

According to the store clerk, the 43-year-old victim was a customer hit by a stray bullet; he believes the younger victim was the intended target.

“I heard about five shots,” the clerk told amNewYork Metro. “But I ducked down and didn’t see anything.”

Police say they are looking for three men dressed in all black who fled on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.