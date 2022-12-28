Bronx shooting leaves one man dead the day after Christmas: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Bronx the day after Christmas.

Authorities say that at 4:05 a.m. on Dec. 26, police found 26-year-old Carlos Gonzalez near East Tremont Avenue and Marmion Avenue. He was unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed Gonzalez to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD released a photo and video of a potential suspect in the homicide:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.