Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Cops cuff shooter who critically wounded McDonald’s employee in Brooklyn

By
comments
Posted on
A man suffered a gun shot wound to the neck around 7:10 p.m on August 1.
A man suffered a gun shot wound to the neck around 7:10 p.m on August 1.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police arrested a man who they say shot a Brooklyn McDonald’s employee earlier this week.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Twitter that Michael Morgan, 20, was arrested in connection to the Aug. 1 shooting.

According to authorities, at just after 7 p.m. that evening, Morgan’s mother allegedly got into a dispute with a 23-year-old male employee at McDonald’s, located at 1531 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, over her food. Morgan’s mother allegedly told him about the argument and he intervened and allegedly got into an argument with the employee.

The fight ultimately ended up outside, where Morgan allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the employee in the neck.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Morgan was initially taken in for questioning and was later charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC