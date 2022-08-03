Cops cuff shooter who critically wounded McDonald’s employee in Brooklyn

Police arrested a man who they say shot a Brooklyn McDonald’s employee earlier this week.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Twitter that Michael Morgan, 20, was arrested in connection to the Aug. 1 shooting.

According to authorities, at just after 7 p.m. that evening, Morgan’s mother allegedly got into a dispute with a 23-year-old male employee at McDonald’s, located at 1531 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, over her food. Morgan’s mother allegedly told him about the argument and he intervened and allegedly got into an argument with the employee.

The fight ultimately ended up outside, where Morgan allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the employee in the neck.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Morgan was initially taken in for questioning and was later charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.