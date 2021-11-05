Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With the vaccine mandate in place, the vaccination rates of some of the city’s agencies are steadily increasing.

Overall, the vaccination rate of the New York City workforce is at 92%, up from 84% on Oct. 19. As of Nov. 4, only 18,600 workers have not been vaccinated, down from 48,600 on Oct. 19.

Certain city agencies that had lower rates prior to the mandate taking effect last week have seen increases in vaccination rates. As of Nov. 4, the Department of Sanitation has reached an 86% vaccination rate, a huge increase from 67% on Oct. 29. The NYPD also reached 86%, an increase from 79% on Oct. 29.

The FDNY, which has been pushing back on the mandate, has also seen increases since the mandate took effect. As a whole, the FDNY has reached an 84% vaccination rate, up from 69% of employees with at least one vaccine on Oct. 29. EMS personnel increased from 77% percent vaccinated to 90%, while FDNY Fire personnel rose from 67% to 80%.

During his press conference on Nov. 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for the remaining city employees to “do the right thing” and get vaccinated, standing by the mandate further. He also encouraged those who used this opportunity to utilize sick leave when they aren’t sick to come back to work.

“We want everyone to do the right thing and get vaccinated,” said de Blasio. “Anyone who hasn’t yet so far, there’s a chance to fix it. Come in, get vaccinated, come back to work, because we need everyone to do their job and we need everyone to be safe.”