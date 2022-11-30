Firefighters take on all hands fire in Brooklyn doctor’s office

Firefighters fought a fire that broke out in a doctor’s office in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. on Nov. 29, the first arriving units found heavy fire emitting from the rear of the building, located at 2022 East 53rd Street in Marine Park. Units worked to evacuate the floors above and additional fire department personnel used two hose lines to knock down the main body of fire.

The fire was brought under control by 4 p.m. Searches throughout the building were conducted and they yielded negative results for civilians trapped in the doctors and apartments above.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.