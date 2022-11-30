Quantcast
Firefighters take on all hands fire in Brooklyn doctor’s office

By Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters at the scene of a Brooklyn fire
Firefighters clear windows after a fire broke out in a doctors office at 20222 East 53 Street in Marine Park, Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters fought a fire that broke out in a doctor’s office in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. on Nov. 29, the first arriving units found heavy fire emitting from the rear of the building, located at 2022 East 53rd Street in Marine Park. Units worked to evacuate the floors above and additional fire department personnel used two hose lines to knock down the main body of fire.

A firefighter hoses down a fire room during an all hands fire at 2022 East 53 StreetPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell

The fire was brought under control by 4 p.m. Searches throughout the building were conducted and they yielded negative results for civilians trapped in the doctors and apartments above.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters operate during an all hands fire at 2022 East 53 Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters used two hose lines to battle a fire in a doctor’s office at 2022 East 53 Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Firefighters operate a fhose-line in the rear of a doctors office at 2022 East 53 Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

