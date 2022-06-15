Firefighters take on blaze at building on Brooklyn/Queens border

The FDNY took on a fire that badly damaged a building’s roof on the Brooklyn/Queens border on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire, located at 7 Ridgewood Place, at around 6:30 p.m. on June 14. Upon their arrival, firefighters encountered a column of heavy black smoke protruding from the four-story building.

Several units worked to open several holes in the roof to alleviate the fire from spreading, and a fire truck ladder was damaged by the intense heat.

Fire suppression units used two hose lines to knock down the heavy fire conditions. The fire was placed under control at 7:15 p.m.