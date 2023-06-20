Bloody Monday: Four dead in outbreak of gun violence across NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Four people were gunned down Monday in four separate murders across New York City in a blood-filled day.

The deaths spanned the city with a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn—to a 56-year-old man killed in a hail of bullets in the Bronx. There have been no arrests in any of the fatal shootings.

The first blood was spilled Monday at around noon when a 48-year-old man was shot in the back inside a Bronx bodega on White Plains Road. When police arrived at the location, the victim was slumped on the floor. EMS transported the man to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

At around 5:40 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call that a man had been shot at 119 Marcus Garvey Blvd. in Brooklyn. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. The teenager was transported by NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull where he was pronounced deceased.

Around four hours later, at about 10 p.m., police received a 911 call that a man had been shot at 230 West 140th St. in Manhattan. Upon arrival, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead.

An hour later, at around 11:05 p.m., police were notified of a male shot at 976 Simpson St. in the Bronx. When cops arrived, they discovered a 56-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive outside of the location, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced deceased. The man has been identified as Kevin Roberts, a Bronx resident.

There have been no arrests in any of the fatal shootings, with Roberts being the only victim to be identified at this point. The police have yet to release the names of the other victims, pending family notification.