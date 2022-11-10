Man in critical condition after being shot four times in Queens

Two people of interest are in custody after a teen was shot in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, police responded to a call regarding a man shot at Main Street and 77th Road. Upon their arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man with four gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Two persons of interest were brought into custody. No charges or official arrests have been announced at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.