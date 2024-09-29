Man executed in brazen Bronx afternoon shooting

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a gunman in a yellow jacket Sunday who executed a man in a brazen afternoon shooting, authorities said.

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a gunman who shot a man dead Sunday afternoon in the borough’s second deadly shooting in less than 24 hours.

According to police sources, officers from the 48th Precinct rushed to East 182nd Street and Mapes Avenue at around 1:50 p.m. on Sept. 29 after receiving reports of gunfire. The responding officers discovered a 29-year-old man unresponsive on the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

While detectives say the investigation is still in its early stages, police believe a single gunshot was fired. Cops are now searching for a suspect described as a man in his 30s and wearing a yellow jacket, who was last seen fleeing on foot southbound on Prospect Avenue.

Police have not commented on a motive. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, two men were shot on Morris Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights in a separate incident. One of the victims died, and the other was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.