Man found shot in the head in broad daylight in the Bronx: NYPD

Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in broad daylight in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 11:29 a.m. on June 7 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot across from 2323 Walton Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.