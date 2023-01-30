Nordstrom to host pop-up honoring Black designers and fashion in February

To celebrate Black History Month, Nordstrom is putting a spotlight on Black fashion and designers.

On Feb. 2, Nordstrom will officially launch Black/[email protected] at the brand’s New York City Flagship (225 W 57th Street) as well as online.

Black/[email protected] aims to be a celebration of all things Black fashion and design, weaving together diversity and discovery by giving Nordstrom customers access to new brands. This limited-time pop-up includes merchandise spanning men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, home, beauty, kids, and so much more.

Brands that will be included in the Black/[email protected] pop-up include Actually Curious, Adeshola Machined, Ahluwalia, Ascension, Aya Paper Co, Beneath Your Mask, Beyond Interior, Billionaire Boys Club, Brother Vellies, Candid Art, Ceylon, Claude Home, Connor McKnight, Daily Paper, Estelle Colored Glass, Expedition Subsahara, Gilded Body, Golde, Harbison, Harlem Candle Co, Heron Preston, Head of State, Homa Studios, Honor the Gift, Icecream, Khiry, King + Lola, KNC Beauty, Laquan Smith, Lu By Lu, Manual, Martine Ali, One DNA, Oui the People, People of Color, Petit Kouraj, Pretty Please Teethers, Rayo & Honey, Ree Project, Reisfields NYC, Royal Jelly Harlem, Sami Miro, Spencer Badu, Sun & Lace, Terra.tory, The Oula Company, TSAU, Unwrap, Utility Objects, Wales Bonner, and Wear Brims.

Black/[email protected] is another pillar in Nordstrom’s goal to foster diverse, emerging brands. Nordstrom says that the brand is continuing to raise a community of diverse voices and brands and supporting their Fifteen Percent Pledge commitment to buying ten times more merchandise from Black-owned and founded businesses by 2030.

To celebrate the launch of the pop-up, Nordstrom will host an event for the community and customers at the NYC flagship on Feb. 3. From 5 to 7 p.m., Nordstrom shoppers can enjoy music and refreshments while shopping through the collection.

The pop-up will be available in-store through March 8 and online through April 2. For more information, visit nordstrom.com.