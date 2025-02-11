NYC comic fans! Prepare for ‘Cosmic Con 2025’, a show geared for personal expression and tolerance

Cosmic Con 2025 is set to highlight the role of comics with panels and workshops in NYC on Feb. 15-16.

Comic enthusiasts across NYC are gearing up for Cosmic Con 2025 on Feb. 15-16 at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Pavilion. This year’s convention, themed “Battling Hate,” looks to highlight the importance of comics as a medium for personal expression and social reform.

Comic lovers can enjoy a variety of programming, including panels, workshops, and opportunities for fans to engage directly with prominent comic creators.

Showrunner Albert Fuzailof and co-producer Roy Schwartz emphasize the convention’s commitment to a fan-driven experience, focusing on inclusivity and community engagement within the comic book culture.

“Cosmic Con is scheduled at the tail end of winter, when New Yorkers are looking for signs of spring, so the con signifies a positive, uplifting event,” Fuzailof told amNewYork Metro. “We aim to make each show unique; our first focused on 100 years of Stan Lee, followed by celebrations of Wolverine and Marvel’s 60th anniversary. This year’s theme highlights the role of comic books as tools of personal expression and social reform, a topic that is both timely and timeless.”

Roy Schwartz, co-producer, echoed Fuzailof’s vision by emphasizing the con’s commitment to its fans.

“While larger conventions often focus on corporate interests, Cosmic Con is organized by fans, for the fans,” Schwartz said. “This smaller convention may be less commercialized, but we attract A-level talent, providing a uniquely intimate setting for fans to interact with their favorite creators.”

Fuzailof said the weekend will be filled with activities designed for all ages, backgrounds, and interests.

“We believe that comic culture should be inclusive,” he said. “We have events from drawing workshops to cosplay contests, ensuring a welcoming experience for everyone.”

Plenty of Q&A

Engagement is a cornerstone of Cosmic Con’s mission. Notable comic creators and artists, including Ann Nocenti, Danny Fingeroth, and Rags Morales, will be present to connect directly with fans.

As part of the experience, attendees will have multiple opportunities to engage in Q&A sessions following the panels, which signifies the convention’s commitment to creating lasting memories.

“Telling stories, signing books, drawing commissions… I’ll do it all. I show up early and leave late, so if you need to talk to me, come find me,” Morales said.

Fuzailof promises the panels will “dive deeply into both the business and creative sides of the comic industry,” ensuring that fans not only enjoy the convention’s fun aspects but also gain insights into the world of comic creation.

New York City has a longstanding connection to the comic book industry, having birthed numerous iconic characters and served as the home to major publishers.

“Cosmic Con doesn’t just happen to be held in New York; it’s a celebration of the New York professional and fan community and the rich history of comics that originated here,” Schwartz said.

As the birthplace of golden-age superheroes, the city is viewed as an essential hub for comic fans. Nocenti, who will participate in a Saturday panel titled “Battling Hate,” reflected on this special relationship with the city.

“Smaller comic cons are great for connecting with fans and receiving feedback on new comics. New York is loaded with comic history, and it’s rewarding to be part of that ongoing narrative,” Nocenti said.

Activities

The Cosmic Con schedule is packed with exciting activities designed to cater to fans of all ages. From discussion panels and creative workshops to more interactive elements like lightsaber dueling classes.

Schwartz described the “playshops” as places where guests can participate in drawing classes or learn the basics of creating their own cosplay.

“With something as simple as a pencil or a hot glue gun, fans can dive into their creativity and discover new talents,” he said. “For those looking to see some familiar faces, there will also be exclusive purchases available at our vendor tables.”

In addition to these dynamic sessions, the convention will host a cosplay contest, an original art exhibit, and a chocolate stand.

“We have so much going on, I don’t know where to begin. Our goal is for everyone to leave with a story, a smile, and something tangible to remember the experience,” Schwartz said.

As the con approaches, the organizers are determined to make a lasting impact on fans in attendance. Schwartz hinted at potential announcements from guests about upcoming projects and a surprise guest whose identity has yet to be revealed. This element of surprise, he suggested, is consistent with what fans can expect from the Cosmic Con experience.

Fuzailof is hopeful that Cosmic Con will uplift attendees, reinforcing the power of comics as tools for change and connection.

“At the end of the day, our mission is to foster conversations about social issues that resonate personally and collectively,” he said.

Fans, creators, and newcomers alike will have the opportunity to engage, learn, and bond over their shared love for comics.

More information about Cosmic Con and tickets are available online at cosmicconny.com.