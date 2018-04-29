LATEST PAPER
NYPD: Three dead, six hurt in Queens fire

A man, 87, and two women, 82 and 32, died in the blaze, police said.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call of a fire inside the house on 211th Street at 11:55 p.m. Photo Credit: FDNY via Twitter

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Three people died and six more were injured, three critically, after a fire broke out late Saturday night at a Queens Village home, authorities said Sunday.

The dead and injured were not identified. A man, 87, and two women, 82 and 32, died in the fire, the NYPD said.

A girl, 8, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical condition, police said. A man, 18, and a boy, 6, were listed in stable condition at the same hospital, police said.

Two men, 53 and 56, were in critical condition at Queens Hospital Center, police said, and a man, 45, was in stable condition there.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call of a fire inside the house on 211th Street at 11:55 p.m.

Police said the fire marshal will determine the cause of the blaze and the investigation is ongoing.

There were no further details immediately available.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

