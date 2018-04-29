News NYPD: Three dead, six hurt in Queens fire A man, 87, and two women, 82 and 32, died in the blaze, police said. The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call of a fire inside the house on 211th Street at 11:55 p.m. Photo Credit: FDNY via Twitter By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz April 29, 2018 8:38 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Three people died and six more were injured, three critically, after a fire broke out late Saturday night at a Queens Village home, authorities said Sunday. The dead and injured were not identified. A man, 87, and two women, 82 and 32, died in the fire, the NYPD said. A girl, 8, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical condition, police said. A man, 18, and a boy, 6, were listed in stable condition at the same hospital, police said. Two men, 53 and 56, were in critical condition at Queens Hospital Center, police said, and a man, 45, was in stable condition there. The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call of a fire inside the house on 211th Street at 11:55 p.m. Police said the fire marshal will determine the cause of the blaze and the investigation is ongoing. There were no further details immediately available. By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.