Trump's lawyers want role in reviewing Cohen files

Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen said in a Manhattan federal court filing Monday morning that a federal raid last week may have seized items relating to another client, venture capitalist Elliott Broidy, who has been tied to payoffs to a Playboy model.

Broidy, a venture capitalist and Republican donor, made a $1.6 million payment to a woman who got pregnant during an affair, according to reports in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Cohen has been linked to hush money payoffs to porn star Stormy Daniels and another woman to buy their silence relating to alleged affairs with Trump. The government conducted the raid as part of an investigation into his personal business affairs and finances that appears to include the Daniels matter.

The new filing was part of a court case claiming that either Cohen’s legal team or a special master should play the primary role in initially deciding which of the materials seized in the April 9 raid are protected by attorney-client privilege, instead of leaving it to prosecutors.

Trump has intervened in the case and argued in a Sunday filing that as Cohen’s most prominent client he should play the lead role in initially sorting out what documents he considers privileged, instead of a walled off government “taint team” that would decide what investigators can see.

At issue is who controls the process of winnowing out legal communications from business matters, determining what is relevant to the investigation, and identifying what is privileged and what is unprivileged because it involves crime or fraud – and how long the process takes.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood has scheduled a hearing in the case for Monday afternoon. She has ordered Cohen to be present in person, and a lawyer for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has also said she may be present.

In the letter Monday to Wood, who last week pressed for more information about who aside from Trump had been represented by Cohen, Cohen’s lawyers said that in 2017 and 2018 he had three primary legal clients – Trump, Broidy and a third client who directed Cohen “not to reveal the identity publicly.”

Prior to that, they said, the files seized in the raids might include legal correspondence with five different law firms Cohen had hired on various matters, “hundreds” of clients he had represented dating back to 1991, and the Trump Organization, where he served as legal counsel from 2007 to 2017.

He said many of those client files would be irrelevant to the subject of the search warrant, but complained that the government vacuumed up materials so indiscriminately that he wasn’t even sure what they had.

“The government is in possession of all of Mr. Cohen’s data, including materials protected by the attorney-client privilege, in a classic example of overreach beyond what it would be entitled to under the Fourth Amendment,” Cohen lawyer Todd Harrison wrote.

The government has asked for the names of all of Cohen’s clients, so that it can run searches of the seized material and make an initial determination of what might be privileged. But Cohen’s lawyers said those names may be confidential.

“It almost goes without saying, unfortunately,” Harrison wrote, “that none of Mr. Cohen’s clients want to be associated with the government raid on his home and law office, or want to be affiliated in any way with the proceedings here and the attendant media coverage.”