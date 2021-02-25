Pop-punk livestream show hitting computer screens on March 5 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Booking, events and promotion company Montgomery Drive recently announced Winter Warp 21, a pop-punk livestream event coming up on March 5.

The one-night concert will feature performances from cover sets Felicity, The High Ground, No Handouts, Out Of It, Pullman Standard, Loudmouth and Labeled Lawless. The bands will play hits from favorite punk bands Good Charlotte, A Day To Remember, Paramore, Alkaline Trio, Sum 41 and more, so fans can rock out from home all night.

A portion of proceeds from Winter Warp 21 will benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) Emergency Relief Fund, which was launched in October of 2020. From its outset, the NIVA Relief Fund has raised “money for our most vulnerable venues,” keeping “them afloat while pursuing Congress for federal financial relief.”

Although the Save Our Stages Act (establishes a $10 billion grant program for live venue operators, promoters, producers and talent representatives) has been announced and will be passed in the upcoming COVID-19 Relief Bill, the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund “continues to raise money to assist the venues at greatest risk of permanently going under” until the government grants are issued.

Visit montgomerydrive.com/winterwarp/ to buy your $10 tickets online for this rocking concert and to show your support for your favorite venues. The event will be available for rewatch until March 7 at midnight (EST). All ages are invited to attend remotely. The livestream will begin on VEEPS at 8 p.m. (EST).

Make a direct donation to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund and #SaveOurStages or read more about the Save Our Stages Act included on the upcoming COVID-19 Relief Bill on saveourstages.com.