Puerto Rican Day Parade NYC: Festive New Yorkers take to Fifth Avenue

Thousands of spectators, many waving flags and wearing hats and T-shirts expressing pride in their heritage, others angry at the federal response after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, lined Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Sunday morning for the 61st parade honoring the U.S. territory.

The crowd cheered as marching bands and floats moved north past Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral, but there was also sadness and anger at the Puerto Rican Day Parade — the first since Hurricane Maria tore through the island last year.

Hector Feliciano, 28, of the Bronx, held a sign at the corner of East 50th Street and Fifth Avenue that said “Fin al colonialismo en Puerto Rico” on one side and “End colonialism in Puerto Rico” on the other.

“I came out today to educate people,” said Feliciano, who attended the parade with his parents, brother and other family members.

Electricity has not been restored in many communities on the island since the devastating storm last year, and the official death toll is only a fraction of those actually lost, he said.

“Independence is the only way Puerto Rico can get the economic tools it needs to get out of the situation Puerto Rico is in,” said Feliciano, whose family comes from Dorado, on the island’s north coast.

“We have a nonvoting representative in Congress, which is like sitting at the kids table.”

Feliciano said statehood would benefit Puerto Rico but would be difficult to achieve politically.

“A big part of America does not want to add what would be a Democratic state with two Democratic senators and six Democratic representatives..”

There was a large and visible police presence in the area on Sunday, not only for the parade but also in preparation for Sunday night’s Tony Awards ceremony, which will be held at Radio City Music Hall. But police reported no incidents as the parade kicked off and some officers smiled for photographs and joked with celebrants along the route.

With Ivan Pereira and Alison Fox