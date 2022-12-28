Senior woman dies of injuries after being hit by truck while crossing Brooklyn street

A 75-year-old woman died of her injuries after she was hit by a truck while crossing the street in Brooklyn.

Police say that at 2:04 p.m. on Dec. 28, it was reported that the victim was crossing St. Johns Place at Utica Avenue in the crosswalk when a flatbed truck, which was heading northbound on Utica Avenue, hit the victim.

EMS personnel declared the victim dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the truck remained on scene. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.