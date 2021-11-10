Survey finds that more Americans are willing to travel for the holidays this year compared to 2020

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Have you planned your holiday travel yet? If you did, you are a part of the 29% who have decided to visit their home on Thanksgiving and 33% for the Christmas holiday. And still, it is more by 8% and 9% compared to 2020, well we were in the middle of the Pandemic, so that would make sense.

These numbers were revealed on Nov. 8 through a survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) conducted by Morning Consult. The survey included 2,200 adults was conducted Oct. 30 – Nov. 1, 2021.

AHLA stated that just one in three Americans plans to travel for Christmas and even fewer plan to travel for Thanksgiving. Around 68% of travelers are planning to stay with their family and friends during Thanksgiving and only 22% planned their stay in a hotel. For Christmas, 66% will be hosted by their families and friends and 23% will book a hotel room.

Gas prices rose and with these changes, 52% of Americans say they plan to take fewer trips and 53% plan to take shorter trips. With the ability to vaccinate little kids 41% of parents say the availability of vaccines for kids ages 5-11 will make them more likely to travel. And still with the gas price change, 68% of Thanksgiving travelers and 64% of Christmas travelers plan to drive compared to 11% and 14%, respectively, who plan to fly.

People feel much safer with COVID-19 vaccination but rising prices still affect their decisions including traveling.

“Despite a slight expected uptick in holiday travel this year, hotels will continue to face economic fallout from the pandemic, underscoring the need for targeted federal relief, such as the Save Hotel Jobs Act, to support the industry and its workforce until travel fully returns,” American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers said.