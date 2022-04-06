A teenager is in critical condition after smashing into an MTA bus while driving an electric moped in a Queens crash Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old boy was driving a Baodiao scooter heading west on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood when he struck the Metropolitan Transportation Authority people mover heading south on Gates Avenue at 1:11 p.m. on April 6, cops said.

Paramedics brought the youngster to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

The bus driver remained on scene and police did not make any arrests as the incident remains under investigation.

A police spokesperson couldn’t say who had the light at the time of the collision.

There have been 18 crashes at that intersection since 2011, injuring 21 people, according to data from the website NYC Crash Mapper.