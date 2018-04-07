One person was seriously injured and three firefighters had minor injuries after a four-alarm fire erupted inside Trump Tower on Saturday, officials said.

The blaze began just after 5:30 p.m. on the 50th floor of the building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, fire officials said.

More than 40 units and 190 firefighters responded to the fire and snuffed out the blaze about an hour later, fire officials said.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

The seriously injured male victim was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and was in critical condition, officials said. The victim is an occupant of a unit on the 50th floor, officials said.

President Donald Trump, who previously lived in the building, tweeted shortly after the fire was extinguished, “Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”

Jan Lloyd, 59, and her son, Will Hammond, 18, were visiting from London and sightseeing at Trump Tower when the fire started.

“It just started when we were in there,” Jan Lloyd said. “All of a sudden we looked up and the smoke was just billowing out of the windows. The windows were cracking.”

“Ten or 11 of the panels started cracking,” her son said.

One of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, also tweeted: “Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!” Eric Trump is an executive with the Trump Organization, which is headquartered in Trump Tower.

NYPD officials advised that a heavy NYPD and FDNY presence near West 57th Street and Fifth Avenue would lead to street closures because of large emergency vehicles, officials said.

Investigators will now work to determine the cause of the blaze, officials said.

With Matthew Chayes