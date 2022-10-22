NYPD comes to Bronx to help drivers combat catalytic converter theft

With the pilfering of catalytic converters skyrocketing, the NYPD’s Auto Crime Unit hosted a free theft prevention event in Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Oct. 21.

Even though the event was slated from noon to 4 p.m., it began two hours earlier due to popular demand, as car owners began lining up at 10 a.m. to have their catalytic converters marked — and hopefully making them less likely to become victims of a crime that is rampant not only in New York City but also across the United States.

Around 350 car owners registered their vehicles with the NYPD Cat-Scan program. Members of the NYPD Auto Crime Unit applied CATGUARD labels — provided by the New York City Police Foundation and the National Insurance Crime Bureau — with unique serial numbers and a QR Code onto the catalytic converters, coating them with acid, which etches the serial number into the catalytic converter once the part heats up.

Car owners had to fill out a consent form and a registration form with their name and address as well as their vehicle’s make, year, and vehicle identification number (VIN). The information is entered into the CATGUARD database, where the serial number and VIN are linked. And since prevention is vital, window decals warn potential thieves that their targeted loot is marked and the car is registered.

Catalytic converters, located between the engine and the muffler, control a car’s exhaust emission and reduce the pollution exiting the tailpipe. These devices contain precious metals like platinum, palladium, or rhodium, making them one of the most commonly stolen car parts.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to remove a catalytic converter. Crooks lift the car with a jack, slide underneath the vehicle, and with the help of a reciprocating saw, cut the part out of the exhaust line; the experts can do it in under 2 minutes.

While thieves are cashing in — the “hot” item can sell for up to $500 at an unscrupulous chop shop — car owners feel the financial pain if they don’t have a comprehensive auto insurance policy, as replacing a catalytic converter can cost between $1,000 to $3,000, depending on the vehicle.

Cathy Morrison, who lives in Co-op City in the Bronx, said there had been a rash of catalytic converter theft in her area.

“I’m so glad for this program because it’s happening like crazy,” Morrison said. “I was hoping we would get a program like this. Nobody wants to go through that because it’s a crime.”

According to Inspector Robert Lapollo, the commanding officer of the Auto Crime Unit, this year, 7,334 catalytic converters were stolen citywide compared to just over 2,200 last year.

“It’s an increase of about 220% just this year alone,” Lapollo said.

Unless a thief is caught in the act, it’s nearly impossible for police to prove a catalytic converter is stolen, making it more difficult getting the perpetrators off the street and prosecute them due to a lack of evidence.

Lapollo explained that even if they catch the thieves, the difficulty has been identifying the stolen parts.

“It is why we’re doing this operation today. So we can put identifying serial numbers on them,” Lapollo said. “So that when we do catch them in the act, we’ll have a serial number. We’ll know which car it came from and can prove it’s stolen.”

Grace Sanchez, who lives in the Bronx and drives a Honda Accord, took advantage of the free event and shared that her daughter was a victim of catalytic converter theft and eventually sold her car.

“This is a hot commodity in the Bronx,” Sanchez said. “They know to break into the vehicle. So I figured I protect my vehicles, my investment.”