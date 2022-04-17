Police searching for stabbing suspect in Midtown

Police are searching for a man that allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old in Midtown on April 15 after making disparaging remarks about the victim’s nationality.

An NYPD representative could not confirm the nature of the alleged hate crime, but said the perpetrator approached the victim near West 44th Street and 9th Avenue just after midnight, before brandishing a sharp object and stabbing the man in the torso.

EMS workers rushed the bloodied victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition, and he is expected to survive.

The suspect fled on foot northbound towards 10th Avenue, cops said.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, cops said.

Hate crimes are up this year, compared to the first 4 and a half months of last year — with 144 crimes earning the classification in 2022, compared with just 2012 over the same timeframe last year, according to police statistics.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.