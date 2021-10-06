SBA’s firebrand chief Ed Mullins resigns after FBI raid

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Ed Mullins resigned as president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association Tuesday night after federal agents raided the police union’s downtown Manhattan offices and Mullins’ Long Island home earlier that day.

“Given the severity of this matter and the uncertainty of its outcome the SBA Executive Board has requested that President Mullins resign from his position was SBA President,” reads an Oct. 5 release by the SBA. “This evening, President Mullins has agreed to tender his resignation as President of the SBA.”

The feds have not confirmed details of the investigation, but the SBA’s statement says that the Mullins is at the center of it.

“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined. However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation,” so the SBA. “We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter.

More than a dozen agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrived at the SBA’s Worth Street headquarters and Mullins’ Port Washington home Tuesday morning in connection with an “ongoing investigation,” according to the FBI.

Neither the FBI nor the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York revealed any more details about the case, but the New York Post reports the investigation as being a probe into suspected theft of union funds.

Mullins is known for his incendiary comments on social media, which included publishing the arrest records of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, and calling Bronx Congressman Richie Torres a “first-class whore” after the politician called for an investigation into a possible NYPD work slowdown.

An attorney for Mullins did not immediately respond for comment.

FBI and the SDNY did not immediately respond for comment.