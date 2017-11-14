Public Advocate Letitia James released a list of the 100 worst landlords Tuesday, describing them as “bad actors” who have subjected their tenants to “unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”

Vermin infestations, moldy walls and crumbling ceilings were among conditions city inspectors found in the past year at apartment buildings owned by the landlords.

“No one should have to live like this,” James said at a rally with tenants’ rights advocates in lower Manhattan.

James said the annual list — started by her predecessor, Bill de Blasio, in 2010 before he was elected mayor — has been effective in getting some landlords to address the hundreds of building and housing code violations that landed them on the list. She noted that six landlords from last year’s top 10 list were no longer on the list after resolving their violations.

“Shame works,” James said at the Foley Square rally.

A vet, who bravely served our country, is being repaid w/dangerous mold in his bathroom that the landlord refuses to fix #WorstLandlords pic.twitter.com/NqHki1gfv5 — NYC Public Advocate (@NYCPA) November 14, 2017

Jonathan Cohen of Silvershore Properties is ranked at the top of this year’s list after receiving 1,090 violations from the Housing and Preservation Department. He had 15 violations from the Department of Buildings across 188 apartment units in 19 buildings, according to figures provided by James’ office.

The violations occurred between October 2016 and October 2017.

In a statement Silvershore Properties said: “We have done a tremendous amount of work in these properties and expect the number of violations to be reduced significantly once the HPD [Housing and Preservation Department dismissal inspections are scheduled this month.”

Silvershore is facing lawsuits in Brooklyn Housing Court filed in June by rent-stabilized tenants from Greenpoint and Sunset Park.

They say Silvershore cut off access to heat, hot water and gas and ignored their complaints about vermin and mounting trash, in an attempt to force longtime tenants into accepting buyout offers as the company sought to sell the properties. Silvershore has denied the allegations.

Rolando Guzman, one of the tenants suing Silvershore, issued a warning to “bad landlords.”

“Be aware — we are organizing and we are going after you,” Guzman said at the rally. “Tenants are saying ‘enough is enough.’ ”

The public advocate’s complete list is available online at landlordwatchlist.com