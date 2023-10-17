Aaron Rodgers Injury Update: Jets’ QB1 ‘ahead of schedule’ but won’t put timetable on return

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to reporters after a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Jets’ training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Five weeks after suffering a torn Achilles injury that many thought would end his season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “ahead of schedule” in his rehab.

While the quarterback won’t put a timeline on exactly when he could be expected back, the four-time NFL MVP explained on the Pat McAfee show that a historic return this season isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

“I believe in the power of intention, the power of your mind and will,” Rodgers said in his weekly spot with the ESPN host. “I asked if we could push it (rehab) beyond the normal protocols and I just wanted to do things quicker but smart. It’s just about being smart with the rehab and pushing it as much as I can.”

Rodgers stunned viewers before the Jets’ Week 6 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles by playing catch without any sort of limitation. While the quarterback was not seen with crutches, or a walking boot, the feeling of just being able to throw a football again was tremendous.

“I felt great,” Rodgers explained. “The left foot is where the surgery is and it’s probably better for both short and long-term (recovery). I think it’s a little easier as opposed to the back foot.”

Right-handed quarterbacks use their left leg to plant as they go into their throwing motion. Earlier in September, AMNY confirmed with multiple medical sources that Rodgers could have an easier time getting back on the field due to the lack of strain that can be put on the planting foot.

The last player to return from an Achilles injury before the usual nine-month threshold was Cam Akers who returned five months after his injury. Rodgers gave Akers as an ankle of how he could return to the field in 2023 but also pointed out how far he still had to go to get to that point.

“There are markers,” Rodgers said. “Another marker is going to be jogging, another is a pre-game workout and all of these are going to take time. I won’t put a timetable specifically because that makes no sense. Anyone who does, doesn’t realize that there’s a lot of things that have to happen to get to that point.”

Of course, it’s hard to quell the excitement of Jets fans who are seeing their quarterback back with the team on gameday with a headset on. Rodgers explained that he was planning on staying on the West Coast ahead of the team’s Week 6 contest but was happy to help the team out when head coach Robert Saleh spoke to him.

It isn’t lost on the Jets coaching staff either that Rodgers is on the precipice of making history in his recovery stages.

“Aaron is definitely one of those individuals that is fueled by doubt,” Saleh said Monday. “He has a tremendous drive and a tremendous mindset to him. I think he gets stronger with doubters when people doubt him. His work ethic, his thoughtfulness, and the connection that he has with people. He is an all-around human being and his being around this building is infectious.”

That infectious optimism has seeped through the halls of 1 Jets Drive for some time now. With the team now 3-3 heading into the bye week, there is certainly a chance that New York could be in a position to end their decade-long playoff if and when Rodgers returns to the field for the 2023 season.

As for Rodgers’ potential return having an impact on the original Jets trade with the Packers, the quarterback would need to return by Week 10 to have a chance to hit the 65% snap threshold that would give Green Bay New York’s 2024 first-round pick. With the quarterback’s insistence to not put a direct date down to when he could return, there’s little chance of the 2024 pick going to the Packers being a first-round pick.

The news could not get any better for Gang Green at the current moment. The organization pulled off a massive upset against the defending NFC Champion Eagles on Sunday, they will safely have their top draft pick in 2024, and it looks like they could have their franchise quarterback a lot sooner than people think.

