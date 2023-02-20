ATP 250 Qatar Open: Betting odds, predictions, how to watch, more

The Qatar Open, one of two ATP Tour events held in the Middle East, is one of the most popular events on the ATP Tour. It has been selected by the players as the ATP 250 Tournament of the Year on five different occasions (2015, ’17, ’19, ’21-’22), including just last year.

The Qatar Open in Doha is a hard court tournament featuring 28 players, including England’s Andy Murray and four players currently ranked inside the top 20 in the world.

25-year-old Andrey Rublev is the tournament’s top seed and the 5th-ranked player in the world. He’s had good success at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, reaching his first-ever tour hard-court final in 2018 and then winning the title in 2020. However, Rublev is coming off of an early exit in Rotterdam last week when he lost to Australian Alex de Minaur, so he will be hoping for a bounceback.

The rest of the field will be a challenge for the Russian as he could be set for a second-round match against Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor, who is 10-2 so far in 2023 with a title at the ATP 250 Pune. Rublev might also have to play 29th-ranked Daniel Evans in the quarterfinals and 16th-ranked Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old Zverev will face a tough opening test against two-time champion Andy Murray or Italian Lorenzo Sonego. Despite a 3-5 tour-level record for 2023, the 19-time ATP Tour titlist Zverev will have some confidence following recent wins against Stan Wawrinka and Adelaide-2 champion Soonwoo Kwon.

Elsewhere in the draw is former number one in the world Daniil Medvedev, who is fresh off a title in Rotterdam. Earlier in the tournament, he ended Felix Auger-Aliassime’s Rotterdam title defense in the quarter-final stage, but the two could meet again if they both reach the semi-finals in Doha.

Finally, last year’s Qatar Open champion, Roberto Bautista Agut will be back in Doha. The Spaniard showed red-hot form last year to capture his second Doha crown after he also lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2019. he dropped just one set in last year’s title run and is seeded fifth this year as he looks for his ninth ATP Tour title on hard courts and his 12th overall.

Schedule

The full schedule of the ABN AMRO Open is:

Qualifying – February 20, 2023

– February 20, 2023 Round 1 – February 20-21, 2023

– February 20-21, 2023 Round 2 – February 22, 2023

– February 22, 2023 Quarterfinal – February 24, 2023

– February 24, 2023 Semifinal – February 25, 2023

– February 25, 2023 Final – February 26, 2023

– February 26, 2023

How to Watch the Qatar Open:

Qatar Open matches can also be streamed live or on-demand on Tennistv.com at a monthly subscription fee of $14.99

at a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 All matches can also be streamed on tennistream.com

Odds to win the 2023 Qatar Open:

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, see updated odds here

Daniil Medvedev +187

Andrey Rublev +550

Felix Auger-Aliassime +550

Alexander Zverev +650

Jiri Lehecka +1400

Andy Murray +1600

Roberto Bautista Agut +1800

Emil Ruusuvuori +2500

Dan Evans +2500

Botic van de Zandschulp +2800

Soonwoo Kwon +2800

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +2800

Best Bets for Qatar Open

Daniil Medvedev (+187) to win the tournament

We had Medvedev as one of our bets for Rotterdam, and he came through with a victory against Jannik Sinner. We have to go back to the well here. Medvedev is a former number-one player in the world and has been cruising to start 2023, going 10-2 so far despite an early exit at the Australian Open.

With momentum on his side, Medvedev has a great chance to win back-to-back tournaments and take the Qatar Open. The field in Doha isn’t as deep and strong as what he faced in Rotterdam, so you’re not getting super favorable odds, but they’re still worth a bet.

Andrey Rublev (+550) to win the tournament

Rublev is the number-one seed in the tournament but the 2nd betting favorite, which makes some sense when you consider that he’s had a pretty average start to 2023, losing both of his tune-up matches for the Australian Open and falling in the first round in Rotterdam to Alex de Minaur. However, he played great at the Australian Open dispatching Holger Rune and Daniel Evans before falling to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

He has won 12 ATP titles in his career and five have come at the 500-point level, which is some of the bigger tournaments in the field. He doesn’t have the form of Medvedev currently, but if anybody has the game to get hot and take the Qatar Open, it’s Rublev.

Jiri Lehecka (+1400) to win the tournament

Let’s end with a long shot here. Lehecka is 8-3 to start 2023 and had a great run at the Australian Open, beating 23rd-ranked Borna Coric, 12th-ranked Cameron Norrie, and 7th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime before losing to 4th-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

He will be well rested heading into the Qatar Open since he hasn’t played since his run at the Australian Open. He is also in the top half of the bracket, which means he avoids Medvedev until the finals and has winnable matches against Rublev and possibly Andy Murray on the road to a potential title.

