Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1 on Canelo Alvarez fight for $200 bonus

Canelo Alvarez is one of the biggest names in boxing and bettors can go big on his next fight with this bet365 bonus code offer. New users who sign up and take advantage of this offer can get a 200-1 payout on a Canelo bet.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New players who claim this bet365 bonus code offer can bet $1 on Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

This promotion is as straightforward as it gets. Bettors who place a $1+ bet on either fighter will win $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens in the fight. Bet365 Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for boxing fans this weekend. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this exclusive boxing offer.

Click here to sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, or Virginia. Bet $5 on the Canelo fight to win $200 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Activating This $200 Canelo Alvarez Payout

Signing up and activating this offer will only take a matter of minutes. Bettors can start off with an easy win on the Canelo Alvarez fight by following the steps below:

Click on any of the links above or below to get started. There is no need to input a bonus code.

After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this offer.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1+ wager on Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Bet $1 on Canelo, Win $200 With This Bet365 Bonus Code

Securing a 200-1 payout on a boxing match of this magnitude is almost unheard of, but that’s exactly what this bet365 promo will do. New players can bet $1 on either fighter. This will trigger a guaranteed payout of $200 in bonus bets as soon as the fight is over.

From there, bettors will have $200 in bonus bets to use on any available market on bet365 Sportsbook. With the NBA Playoffs, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and MLB regular season in action, there should be something for every bettor. Download the easy-to-use app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder Odds

Anytime Canelo Alvarez steps into the ring, it’s going to be a marquee event. Canelo is the heavy favorite entering his bout with Ryder, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. With that said, anything can happen when two fighters step into the ring.

There are tons of different ways to bet on the Alvarez-Ryder fight at bet365 Sportsbook. Bettors can bet on the moneyline, fight outcome, what round the fight ends in, and plenty of other markets. In short, this is a rare opportunity for boxers to go big on one of the biggest fights of the year.

Click here to sign up with this bet365 bonus code offer in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, or Virginia. Bet $5 on the Canelo fight to win $200 in bonus bets.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply.