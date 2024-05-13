BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500: Lock-in $1.5k first bet for NBA, NHL, MLB

When new sports bettors sign up with the BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500, they’ll activate a First Bet Offer for tonight’s action. Set up an account here and bet up to $1,000 on the NBA, NHL, or MLB. BetMGM will cover a losing stake with bonus bets to ensure you have more chances to win cash in the coming days.
Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer!
FIRST-BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER
Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer!CLAIM NOW
The Monday night sports schedule features many great matchups from the NBA, NHL, and MLB. Whether you’re spending $1,500 or $15, BetMGM will cover a loss with a complete bonus bet refund. In addition, new customers qualify for various odds boosts and other in-app offers from “The King of Sportsbooks.”
Join here and enter the BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 to secure the $1,500 First Bet Offer.
Get $1.5K First Bet for NBA, NHL, MLB Action
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|AMNY1500
|New User Offer
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Bonus Last Verified On
|May 13, 2024
|Information Confirmed By
|Russ Joy
The playoffs are heating up for NBA and NHL fans. BetMGM has odds on all four conference semifinal games tonight, which you can target for your $1,500 bet on the house. Tackle a spread, moneyline, over/under, or player prop, and BetMGM will handle a loss with bonus bets.
Tonight’s NBA slate includes Celtics-Cavaliers and Thunder-Mavericks. Boston and Dallas have 2-1 series leads and are betting favorites on BetMGM. Meanwhile, the NHL doubleheader features Hurricanes-Rangers and Stars-Avalanche. New York and Colorado are up 3-1 and 2-1 in their series, but Carolina is a small betting favorite in the Big Apple.
BetMGM customers can also wager on an exciting MLB schedule. Some of Monday’s best games include Phillies-Mets, Cubs-Braves, and Dodgers-Giants.
How to Sign Up Using BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY1500
Dive into Monday’s action with a $1,500 first bet on BetMGM. Read the instructions below to score this limited-time offer:
- Click here to activate our BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500.
- Provide your name, date of birth, and other pertinent user information.
- Allow BetMGM to verify your playing area through geolocation.
- Pick any secure payment method, including online banking or a credit/debit card.
- Deposit at least $10.
- Place up to $1,500 on the NBA, NHL, MLB, or another eligible betting market.
- Receive bonus bets worth your qualifying stake if you lose.
The BetMGM refund arrives as five (5) 20% bonus bets. If you wager $50, you’ll get five (5) $10 bonus bets after a loss. However, a first bet worth less than $50 triggers a one-time stake.
Daily Offers
Join BetMGM tonight to capitalize on the latest in-app offers. For example, BetMGM gives new and existing users a 33% parlay boost on eligible multi-sport parlays. The site also has “MLB Bet Insurance” for eligible baseball wagers, where BetMGM refunds a loss with a bonus bet.
Customers in select states also qualify for locally tailored boosts. For example, bettors in New York and New Jersey can grab +220 odds on the Rangers leading the Hurricanes after the first period. The original odds were +175, a 16% increase at no additional cost. Players can also opt into select “Lion’s Boosts” for the NBA, NHL, and other sports.
Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer!
FIRST-BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER
Get a $1,500 First-Bet Offer!CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.