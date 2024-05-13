Fanatics Sportsbook promo: Start week with $1K bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get in on the action with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to start locking up bonuses this week. The NBA and NHL playoffs continue with more games on Monday night. Let’s take a closer look at how to activate this new promo.

Redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to qualify for up to $1,000 in bet match bonuses. Players will receive a 100% bet match for up to $100 in bonuses for 10 consecutive days. New users in select states (NY, CT, VT or MA) to win $50 in bonuses on any $20 bet. Bettors in PA and NJ can get the $50 sign-up bonus, as well as a Fanatics Online Casino offer.

The NBA features two pivotal games on Monday night — Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Not to mention, there are tons of NHL and MLB games too. Get started with Fanatics Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards.

Click here for this $1,000 bet match bonus with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can use this link to win $50 in guaranteed bonuses in NY, CT, VT or MA. Bettors in PA and NJ can sign up here to get a $50 sportsbook bonus and 250 free spins from Fanatics Online Casino. Michigan bettors can sign up here to get the 250 free spins for Fanatics Online Casino plus up to $1,000 in sportsbook bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlocks $1,000 Bet Match Bonus

New bettors will be eligible for up to $1,000 in bet match bonuses with this new offer. New users will have 10 straight days of bet match bonuses. The first bet on each day will receive a 100% match for up to $100 in bonuses.

Anyone who takes full advantage of this offer will win $1,000 in bet match bonuses. This is a great way to test out the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, which is currently available on the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

Win $50 Guaranteed Bonus in Select States

New users who get started in New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Vermont or Massachusetts will be eligible for a different offer. All it takes is a $20 first bet to win $50 in bonuses. No matter what happens in the game, bettors will win that bonus. Of course, anyone who picks a winner on that initial wager will receive cash winnings as well. Players in Pennsylvania will also earn 250 free spins for Cash Eruption, one of the most popular games in the Fanatics Online Casino.

How to Sign Up With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Set up a new account in a matter of minutes with Fanatics Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Use this link to begin signing up for the bet match bonus or register here in NY, CT, VT or MA. Sign up here in PA and NJ for a $50 sportsbook bonus and a casino bonus. Register here in MI for up to $1,000 in bonuses and a casino bonus.

to begin signing up for the bet match bonus or register in NY, CT, VT or MA. Sign up in PA and NJ for a $50 sportsbook bonus and a casino bonus. Register in MI for up to $1,000 in bonuses and a casino bonus. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

Set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $20 or more to qualify for these offers.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a bet to satisfy either offer and start racking up bonus bets.

