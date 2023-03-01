Draft prospect BJ Ojulari says it would be ‘blessing’ if he played with brother Giants’ Azeez Ojulari

While it may be a long shot, LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari was imagining what it would be to play alongside his brother and Giants’ outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on Wednesday.

The potential first-round pick in this year’s draft was speaking with reporters at the combine when he was asked about his NFL-playing brother. It had been something the two had dreamed of and if the chips fell the right way and they both ended up as members of the Giants, BJ Ojulari said it would be a “blessing.”

“We’ve always talked about it,” Ojulari said. “So when he went to college, he wanted me to come play with him, but I took a different route. So this, I don’t have the power to choose that. So if I end up with him, I think that will be a blessing as well to be able to play with my brother again and dominate on the other end of the ball from him.”

The younger Ojulari did meet with Giants at the NFL combine being held this week in Indianapolis and he said that the meeting went very well. Head coach Brian Daboll is out in Indy alongside the Giants brass for the combine.

“Just being able to meet the whole staff, it was a great feeling walking out of that room after that formal interview,” Ojulari said.

The defensive end is being talked about as one of the best edge rushers in this year’s draft class. He credited his brother for being a mentor to him over the course of his career.

“He has a great impact on me, he’s like a mentor to me,” Ojulari said. “He’s playing for the Giants right now. I lean on him a lot. He’s been through the same process, he’s at the level where I’m trying to get. Anything that I can ask him, I’m going to ask him.”

As for any similarities between the two, there are some, but he also noted the difference between the two.

“I don’t think we play the same,” Ojulari said. “I have a little different playing style. I think I’m more of a finesse play style and he’s more striking, more like a bulldozer and I’m more of a finesser.”

