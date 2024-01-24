Chiefs vs. Ravens: How to watch 2023 AFC Championship Game, odds, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Buffalo Bills in an NFL AFC division playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Two of the game’s very best quarterbacks meet in Baltimore with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the path has been somewhat different for the Chiefs, having to win a playoff game on the road to clinch their spot in the AFC Championship Game, the result has been the same. This is the sixth consecutive year that they have made the conference title game with an opportunity to make a Super Bowl for the fourth time during that stretch.

For the Ravens, this is their first time in the AFC title game since they won Super Bowl XLVIII 11 years ago as Jackson is presented with the biggest stage yet in his ascending career.

Chiefs (13-6) vs. Ravens (14-4): How to watch the AFC Championship Game

Date: Sunday, January 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports

The first focus will deservedly be honed in on the quarterbacks, who should provide a mammoth battle in Baltimore on Sunday.

Jackson is in line for his second career MVP award, posting a career-best 67.2% completion rating with 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. He also added 821 yards and five additional rushing touchdowns.

Mahomes had a down season, at least by his standards, in 2023. He threw for 4,183 yards — over 1,000 fewer than he did during his MVP-winning campaign last year — with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. However, he’s still done enough in the playoffs, posting a 100.8 rating with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

More importantly, he’s now 13-3 in his postseason career with just one of those losses coming in the AFC Championship Game. That’s a hard pedigree to bet against.

The creative and playmaking brilliance of both quarterbacks, however, are going to be put to the test by two of the NFL’s top defenses in 2023 — which adds an even more alluring dimension to this game.

The Ravens allowed the fewest points in the NFL this season and 280 while the Chiefs were No. 2 with 294. Kansas City also ranks No. 2 in the league in total yards allowed while Baltimore is No. 6. Kansas City’s pass defense is No. 4. Baltimore is No. 6.

If there are any weaknesses on either side, it’s in the run game. Baltimore’s ground defense was 14th this season while Kansas City’s was 18th.

Baltimore’s stable of running backs is hampered by injuries with JK Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell sidelined. Kansas City’s rushing attack is far more imposing.

Isiah Pacheco was invaluable to the Kansas City efforts during their thrilling Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, averaging 6.5 yards per carry with a touchdown.

AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 44.5 (-110)

Chiefs Moneyline : +154

Ravens Moneyline: -185

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

