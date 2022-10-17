FanDuel Ohio promo code: $100 pre-registration bonus continues this week

The legal sports betting launch is right around the corner, and the FanDuel Ohio promo code will give you an immediate boost with a $100 bonus.

This FanDuel Ohio promo code generates a $100 pre-registration bonus in anticipation of Ohio sports betting legalization. Players can use the funds to make wagers when the big day comes.

Back in June, lawmakers and regulators announced a January 1, 2023 rollout date for legal sports gaming. Everything has fallen into place according to the plan, and the first bets will be made on that day. This is a Sunday with a full slate of NFL games. On Monday night, the Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills. In addition, Ohio State may be heading toward a national championship, so there will be some exciting betting opportunities.

Things you need to know about the FanDuel Ohio promo code

This is a very uncomplicated offer. After you pre-register your account, you will receive a $100 bonus with no strings attached. To be clear, no deposit is required, and you do not have to make any firm future commitments. The bonus will come in the form of free bets that you can place on any sporting event. In addition, all pre-game bet types are included, so there are a lot of ways to use the complimentary wagers.

As we get closer to the rollout date, there will be introductory offers for new users. You are not shut out of these opportunities if you receive your pre-registration reward. However, the offer that is on the table right now is not going to be around forever. In conclusion, you are receiving a flat out $100 gift – it’s as simple as that. In a real sense, this is the quintessential no-brainer.

Activate the FanDuel Ohio promo code

These are the steps you take to receive this special bonus:

You will be eligible when you reach the pre-registration page, and there will be no need to enter a code manually.

or one of the other links that we are providing on this page. As a result, the code will be enabled automatically. You will be eligible when you reach the pre-registration page, and there will be no need to enter a code manually. Secondly, follow the prompts to set up your account. This is a simple matter of filling in some fields with identifying information. When that has been done, your bonus will be on the way.

Thirdly, take a moment to download the app if you do not already have it. This will give you the freedom to bet when you are on the go.

Ongoing player benefits

After you make your first cash bet, you will become a standard player. At that point, you will be eligible for all of the bonuses for registered users. You will see free bet opportunities, insured wagers, pumped up payouts, and other one-off specials. When one of them expires, another one will invariably come along to take its place.

